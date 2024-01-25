AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Trading Down 2.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

