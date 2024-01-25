Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,942 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $135,596,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

ADSK stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.63. The company had a trading volume of 333,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $256.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.