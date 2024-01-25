Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Upgraded by Laurentian to “Buy”

Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APR.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.38.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Up 0.9 %

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Shares of TSE APR.UN opened at C$10.92 on Monday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$433.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

