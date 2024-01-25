Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $29.97 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $29.97 or 0.00074911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and $487.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00028154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022840 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,023,802 coins and its circulating supply is 366,990,892 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

