Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

