Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,746 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $57,921,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,347,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $34,850,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 43.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 992,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,855,000 after purchasing an additional 301,835 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WK opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

