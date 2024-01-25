Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 74,045 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 172.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 74,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

