Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.23. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $644.73.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

