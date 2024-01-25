Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $187.29 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.