Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $282.17 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $291.51. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

