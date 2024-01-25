Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.