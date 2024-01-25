Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 152,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.80 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

