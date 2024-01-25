Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $74.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59.
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- When does 3M’s stumble become a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.