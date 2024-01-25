Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

