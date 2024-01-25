Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUBD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

