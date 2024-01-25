Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 608 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

