Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $478.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

