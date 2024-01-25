Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $41,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 334,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 119,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $57.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

