Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AVEM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

