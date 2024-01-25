AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.650-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AXIS Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.46. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

