Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 14.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 90,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 297,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$9.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.76.

About Azincourt Energy

(Get Free Report)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.