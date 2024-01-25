B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.83 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 29.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Teck Resources by 60.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

