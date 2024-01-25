Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,721,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,393 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,520,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,746,000 after purchasing an additional 792,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,610,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,663,000 after purchasing an additional 321,030 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Down 2.6 %

Newmont stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

