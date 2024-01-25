Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 86,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 41,333 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 64,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,105,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 12.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

