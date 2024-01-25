Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 184 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $764.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $617.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $775.96. The company has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.08, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.68.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

