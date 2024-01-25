Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.48.

Netflix Trading Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $544.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $562.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.88 and a 200 day moving average of $437.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

