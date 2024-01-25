Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $485.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.28. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $494.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.