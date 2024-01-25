Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) PT Raised to $49.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 846.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

