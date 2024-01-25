Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 837,774 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 804,055 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,014,000 after buying an additional 1,079,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 149,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

