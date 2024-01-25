Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) versus Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Banco de Sabadell pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco de Sabadell pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Banco de Sabadell and Agricultural Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 N/A Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and Agricultural Bank of China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.16 15.56 Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.75 $38.51 billion $2.52 3.80

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco de Sabadell and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A Agricultural Bank of China 20.66% 9.70% 0.72%

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Banco de Sabadell on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. Banco de Sabadell, S.A. was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

