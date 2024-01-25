Bank of America Boosts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $12.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NYSE VTEX opened at $8.00 on Monday. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX in the 1st quarter worth $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

