Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

