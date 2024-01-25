Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,912,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,039 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,696.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 228,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 223,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:BOH traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,673. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $79.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

