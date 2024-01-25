Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT) Short Interest Update

Bantec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BANT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bantec Stock Performance
Shares of Bantec stock traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,137. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.02. Bantec has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.20.
Bantec Company Profile
