Barclays Boosts BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Price Target to $8.00

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $7.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,666.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

