Barclays Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $212.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after buying an additional 918,872 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

