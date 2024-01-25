Barclays Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $115.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

