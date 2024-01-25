Barclays Raises AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $21.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AES. Bank of America decreased their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered AES from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of AES stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $819,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in AES by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

