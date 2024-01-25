Barclays Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $84.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.46.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

