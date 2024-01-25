Barclays Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $61.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $53.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.35.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. American National Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

