Barclays Trims Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price to $36.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Exelon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Exelon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.36.

Get Exelon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.