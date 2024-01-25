Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 223,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $967.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,589,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 81.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 910,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 408,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 471,096 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

