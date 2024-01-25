Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baxter International in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Baxter International’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

