BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.26% of BellRing Brands worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after buying an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 90,945 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. 1,005,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,063. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.