BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,726. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,415 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BellRing Brands by 270.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 90,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.