Benchmark Cuts Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NUTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 1,281,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,129. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutex Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutex Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 224,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $51,704.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Detillio acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600 over the last three months. 48.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,436,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $214,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 858.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,448,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.