Benchmark Cuts Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Price Target to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Nutex Health Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NUTX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 1,281,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,129. Nutex Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutex Health will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nutex Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,436,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 822,971 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $214,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 858.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,448,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.