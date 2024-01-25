Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of £493.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.16.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

