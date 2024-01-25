Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.
Adriatic Metals Price Performance
Shares of ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The stock has a market cap of £493.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 177.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.16.
