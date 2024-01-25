Beta Finance Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $2.36 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

