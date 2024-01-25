BioRem (CVE:BRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.12

Shares of BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 220000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

BioRem Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$21.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.85.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. BioRem had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of C$5.51 million during the quarter.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

