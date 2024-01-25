Bittensor Price Tops $339.56 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for $339.56 or 0.00852002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $20.65 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,110,563 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,108,492. The last known price of Bittensor is 319.49383256 USD and is up 13.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,957,074.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

